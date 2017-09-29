Arrest made in Piliyandala over Heroin possession

An individual has been arrested in Piliyandala for the transportation of six grammes and 120 miligrammes of Heroin on a motorcycle.

Police said that the arrest was made by the police Special Task Force. Police also stated that the suspect was a relative of Wele Suda.

Preliminary investigations have allegedly revealed that the suspect was involved in a racket where Heroin was sold in Piliyandala, Maharagama and Mount Lavinia.