Arrest made in Piliyandala over Heroin possession

Arrest made in Piliyandala over Heroin possession

An individual has been arrested in Piliyandala for the transportation of six grammes and 120 miligrammes of Heroin on a motorcycle.

Police said that the arrest was made by the police Special Task Force. Police also stated that the suspect was a relative of Wele Suda.

Preliminary investigations have allegedly revealed that the suspect was involved in a racket where Heroin was sold in Piliyandala, Maharagama and Mount Lavinia.


