Arrest made in Piliyandala over Heroin possession

An individual has been arrested in Piliyandala for the transportation of six grammes and 120 miligrammes of Heroin on a motorcycle.
Police said that the arrest was made by the police Special Task Force. Police also stated that the suspect was a relative of Wele Suda.
Preliminary investigations have allegedly revealed that the suspect was involved in a racket where Heroin was sold in Piliyandala, Maharagama and Mount Lavinia.
