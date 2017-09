A 27-year-old woman has been killed and three others injured in an accident involving a van in Nelupathwewa, Ambanpola along the Paadeniya – Anuradhapura main road.

Police said that the accident occurred this morning, Thursday, September 28, as the driver of the van had fallen asleep at the wheel. The injured individuals were admitted to the Ambanpola Hospital, and later transferred to the Kurunegala hospital.