Actor Tony Booth dies aged 85

Actor and political campaigner Tony Booth who starred in the hit show Till Death Us Do Part has died, his family announced in a statement.
Booth, who was 85, had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for more than 10 years and had suffered heart problems.
The Liverpudlian was born in 1931 to a working class family and developed his love of acting when he was enrolled in his National Service.
Booth was a strong supporter of the Labour Party and his daughter Cherie married former leader and Prime Minister Tony Blair.
