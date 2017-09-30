Over 75,000 people bitten by snakes each year: Ragama Medical Faculty

Latest update September 30th, 2017 10:32 AM
The Ragama Medical Faculty reveals that about 80,000 people are attacked by snakes each year .Of the 80,000, around 400 deaths are reported.
Senior lecturer at the Peradeniya Medical Faculty, Dr. Kalana Maduwage, said that the number of deaths reported owing to snakebites, are much higher than estimated.
He further noted that five highly toxic snakes have been identified in Sri Lanka.
Dr. Maduwage said that a new method has been found to determine whether toxin is contained in the blood.
