Latest update September 30th, 2017 10:32 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Over 75,000 people bitten by snakes each year: Ragama Medical Faculty

Sep 30, 2017 Local 0

Over 75,000 people bitten by snakes each year: Ragama Medical Faculty

The Ragama Medical Faculty reveals that about 80,000 people are attacked by snakes each year .Of the 80,000, around 400 deaths are reported.

Senior lecturer at the Peradeniya Medical Faculty, Dr. Kalana Maduwage, said that the number of deaths reported owing to snakebites, are much higher than estimated.

He further noted that five highly toxic snakes have been identified in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Maduwage said that a new method has been found to determine whether toxin is contained in the blood.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach