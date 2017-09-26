Latest update September 27th, 2017 6:25 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder arrested in Bristol

Sep 26, 2017 Local, Sports 0

Ben Stokes: England all-rounder arrested in Bristol

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a nightclub incident in Bristol early on Monday.

“Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol,” read an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. “He was held overnight and released under investigation – without charge – late on Monday.

England withdrew the all-rounder from Wednesday’s fourth one-day international at The Oval along with his team-mate Alex Hales, who was present at the time of the incident but is understood to be a witness. Both players missed training on Tuesday.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Saudi Arabia driving ban on women to be lifted
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach