Ben Stokes: England all-rounder arrested in Bristol

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after a nightclub incident in Bristol early on Monday.

“Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol,” read an England and Wales Cricket Board statement. “He was held overnight and released under investigation – without charge – late on Monday.

England withdrew the all-rounder from Wednesday’s fourth one-day international at The Oval along with his team-mate Alex Hales, who was present at the time of the incident but is understood to be a witness. Both players missed training on Tuesday.