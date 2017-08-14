Muhunthan Canagey’s exit paved with irregularities, failures and cries for investigations

Aug 14, 2017 Keshala Dias Business, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1
Muhunthan Canagey, the CEO and Managing Director of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), announced today that he is resigning from his position.
In 2015, President Maithripala Sirisena recommended that Muhunthan Canagey be appointed only to the Board of Directors of ICTA and not as the organisation’s CEO.
However, this recommendation was undermined by a short-sighted force at the time, whose intervention and influence resulted in Canagey being appointed the CEO and Managing Director of ICTA.
While ICTA falls under the purview of the Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure, by virtue of being the majority shareholder, appointments to major positions in the organisation are made by the Treasury.
Then Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake intervened to ensure Canagey was appointed as the CEO.
Not only was the President’s recommendation ignored, Canagey’s contract was subsequently extended for a second term.
Nevertheless, public response to projects spearheaded by Canagey, have not been positive.
It was evident that the directors of companies selected to implement ICTA projects were either the same people, friends or family.
The Google Loon project was introduced, claiming that it would provide low-cost internet access to the entire country, but beneath the veil of this project, it was revealed that plans were afoot to secure a valuable national resource in the form of spectrum via a mushroom private company known as ‘Rama’.
While an E-NIC project was also in the pipeline, it was later revealed that plans were afoot to defraud billions using friends.
However, the E-NIC project was failed.
The National Payment Platform project spearheaded by Canagey, also paved the way for a very serious irregularity.
By granting digital instruction rights for the National Payment Platform project to an inexperienced company, which had only been in existence for about a year, an attempt was made to collect the sensitive financial data of citizens and store it insecurely.
This effort was undertaken disregarding the regulatory and supervisory powers of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.
When Chief Opposition Whip Anura Kumara Dissanayaka spoke on this controversial subject in parliament last week, focussing attention on the displeasure of and the doubts raised by the people, Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva responded.
A few hours after the debate in parliament, the Deputy Minister said that parliament had been misled by the response provided by the ICTA, adding that action would be taken following an investigation.
Doubtless, the people who intervened to prevent this large scale fraud including the Chairperson and Board of Directors of the ICTA and Ministers and MP’s including Mangala Samaraweera, Eran Wickramaratne, Dr. Harsha de Silva and Chief Opposition Whip Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, will be praised by the people.
The information that was provided to us was given by brave whistleblowers in the ICTA who stood against corruption in the senior management.
With their courage and the trust they placed in us, we guarantee that we will see this through to the end, until justice is served.
Information and Communication Technology is the future of Sri Lanka.
Canagey operates his business in California and has US backers. This network of overseas connections must be investigated. Who are the international funds of ICTA?
The BIG question is why have Sri Lankan authorities not pursued investigations into the big ticket corruption, particularly, OVERSEAS networks of corruption and secret bank accounts, such as into those named in Panama Papers leaks, where big money is laundered via secret bank accounts and shell companies?
Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan was forced to resign after investigation into overseas accounts. JVP and Sri Lanka Civil society needs to push to get the help of Pakistani investigators of the Panama Papers leaks to investigate the mega funds looted from Sri Lanka and held overseas in off shore accounts by corrupt politicians and Rajapakse family.
We were told sometime back that the British Government was providing expertise to Central Bank to track overseas off shore accounts where Billions looted from Sri Lanka by previous Rajapaksa regime were being kept. The fact is that the US and British aid is to STOP any investigations into the MEGA corruption. The funds looted from third world countries boost Singapore, Dubai, London. New York stock markets. Today in Sri Lanka Only the local corruption and money trails such as Ravi’s pent house case is being exposed. The big ticket corruption and overseas bank accounts of corrupt politicians of Sri Lanka remain very secure, and only local corruption is being slowly exposed and pursued by FCID
Instead of listening to Weliamuna who when to Dubai and did nothing, JVP and Civil Society need to demand investigation of the INTERNATIONAL NETWORKS OF CORRUPTION that operate in Sri Lanka to enable Grand Larceny MEGA CORRUPTION by politicians involving international development and “aid” projects which is where the big money is.