Muhunthan Canagey resigns from his post as CEO and MD of ICTA

Muhunthan Canagey, CEO and MD of ICTA has announced his resignation from the agency.

Multiple allegations of corruption and financial malpractice were leveled at the ICTA, with the most recent being the National Payment Platform.

Just last week, the Chief Opposition Whip Anura Kumara Dissanayake raised questions in parliament in this regard.

Subsequently, Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva stated that he had called for an immediate inquiry into the matter and that action would be taken.

