Muhunthan Canagey resigns from his post as CEO and MD of ICTA

Muhunthan Canagey, CEO and MD of ICTA has announced his resignation from the agency.
Multiple allegations of corruption and financial malpractice were leveled at the ICTA, with the most recent being the National Payment Platform.
Just last week, the Chief Opposition Whip Anura Kumara Dissanayake raised questions in parliament in this regard.
Subsequently, Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva stated that he had called for an immediate inquiry into the matter and that action would be taken.
Muhunthan Canagey’s company Duoworld Inc with the stock symbol duuo was listed at OTCMKTS. a few months ago. Recently quarterly and annual income statements of the company were released. It looks like on both, the expenses are cooked up to show a loss to avoid paying taxes. If somebody could audit them they could catch them. These are the links for those statements
