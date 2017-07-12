Latest update July 12th, 2017 10:25 AM

Will ‘media restrictions’ work in an internet dominant world?

Will ‘media restrictions’ work in an internet dominant world?

The draft Independent Council for News Media Standards Act has been at the centre of discussion lately, especially among media organisations.

Now in the latest, Cabinet ministers had a special discussion on the draft document and appointed a sub-committee to look into the standardisation of the independent media and provide recommendations.

It was Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe who presented the Cabinet paper on the matter.

The sub-committee comprises the following ministers:

  • Mangala Samaraweera
  • Sarath Amunugama
  • Rajitha Senaratne
  • Gayantha Karunathilake
  • Karunaratne Paranavithana (Deputy Minister)

According to the Joint Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Gayantha Karunathilake, the sub-committee to will present its recommendations to cabinet within two months.

Will restricting media keep information at bay? No, it won’t. 

The News Editor of ‘The Island’ newspaper Shamindra Ferdinando took the leaked Central Bank report on the bond issuance as an example.

He pointed out how someone leaked the first report on the internet. He added that even if a person is unable to reach out to the print media or electronic media directly, there are facilities today to reveal information to the world.

“So by bringing this stupid law, they can’t achieve anything. You cannot control the media,” added Shamindra Ferdinando


