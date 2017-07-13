GPS to track Western Province garbage trucks

Garbage trucks will be tracked by GPS tech in the near future, according to the Western Provincial Council.

Multiple complaints on ‘Garbage Collectors’ engaging in “other activities” has reportedly led to the measure.

The Chief Provincial Secretary says that garbage collection had been delayed as a result.

According to CPS M.A.B. Daya Senerath, the council has signed an agreement with a technical institute for the installation of GPS trackers on the vehicles.

The programme will be initiated within the next week.