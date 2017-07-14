Latest update July 14th, 2017 8:32 PM

Team dispatched to restore services on Colombo-Badulla rail route

Officials are yet to restore railway services along the Colombo – Badulla railway line following the train derailment in the area between Hatton and Kotagala.

The night mail train that was scheduled to run up to Baddulla was cancelled as a result of this situation.

The Podi Menike train and another two trains that were scheduled to travel to Badulla were also canceled, according to the railway control room.

Two trains that were scheduled to reach Colombo from Badulla were also canceled last evening.

The railway control room notes that they are in the process of restoring the railway track and that a team has been dispatched from Colombo to restore services.

The accident caused extensive damages to the railway track and also caused damage to a bridge along the route.

Railways General Manager Wijaya Samarasinghe notes that a three-member committee has been appointed to look into the incident.


