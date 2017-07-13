Weather Report: Light showers forecast as drought continues to parch other areas

The Meteorology Department has predicted probable light showers for the provinces of Sabaragamuwa and Central as well as the districts of Galle and Kalutara.

The department has also predicted fairly strong winds of around 40-50 kph in Hambantota district and Bibile, Mahiyanganaya and Maduru-Oya.

While there are predictions for rain and strong winds in these areas, there are other parts of the country which are battling a devastating drought.

Several wildlife reserves, especially Wilpattu, has taken a hit from the drought.

Animals are in a dire situation due to the lack of water in the Wilpattu National Reserve.

News cameras captured the dire situation the wild animals are faced with, owing to the lack of water in the Wilpattu National reserve.

Authorities have taken measures to fill the dried-up reserves in Wilpattu. Thereby, the National Park will be closed from August 1, said wildlife officials

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centrehas announced that Rs. 35 million has been allocated by the Disaster Management Assistant Centre to provide relief to the areas suffering in the prevalent drought.