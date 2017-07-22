Saturday water-cut in Colombo – NWSDB announces areas

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says water supply to several parts of Colombo has been halted until 6 p.m. today, Saturday, July 22.

The areas affected include Kotahena, Mattakkuliya, Grandpass, Jayanthi Weerasekara Mawatha, and Maligawatta.

Maintenance repairs of the main pipe line carrying water from Ambatale to Eli-house was cited as the reason for the water cut.