Saturday water-cut in Colombo – NWSDB announces areas

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says water supply to several parts of Colombo has been halted until 6 p.m. today, Saturday, July 22.
The areas affected include Kotahena, Mattakkuliya, Grandpass, Jayanthi Weerasekara Mawatha, and Maligawatta.
Maintenance repairs of the main pipe line carrying water from Ambatale to Eli-house was cited as the reason for the water cut.
