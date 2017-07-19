Vidya rape and killing: Case taken up in Jaffna High Court again

The horrendous gang rape and killing of Sivaloganathan Vidya shocked the nation and sparked protests across the North.

The court case on the rape and killing continued to be heard in the Jaffna High Court today, Wednesday, July 19.

The former Officer in Charge of the Kodikamam Police Station Chinthaka Bandara testified that he produced the suspect know as ‘Swiss Kumar’ before the Kayts Magistrate on May19, 2015.

The witness is currently serving a ten year jail term for a separate case.

Another witness, a custodian of a casino in Colombo, Anura Priyantha Basnayake testified that the CCTV cameras at the casino captured the arrival of Mahalingam Sashitharan at the casino. He is the fourth suspect in the case.

It was revealed in court that the fourth, seventh and ninth suspects in the case had purchased liquor from a tavern in Kotahena on the day of the murder.

A custodian of a lodge in Wellawatte revealed in court that the suspect known as Swiss Kumar had reserved a room in the lodge from May 8, 2015.

Counsels appearing for the state, informed court that on May 12 that year, the suspects had planned the gang-rape in Pungudutivu.

Former Jaffna HQI Mahinda Balasuriya testified that a sub-inspector, Sri Gajan had questioned Swiss Kumar and let him go, without communicating this to him.

Forty-one charges have been filed against nine suspects, who all plead “not guilty.”

The main suspect known as Swiss Kumar is believed to have planned the murder and rape with the intention of video recording the act and selling the footage to an institution in Switzerland. The suspect had been involved in similar crimes on the subcontinent.