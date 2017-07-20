Vidya rape and killing case: New revelations made over ninth suspect Swiss Kumar

The Jaffna High Court, on Thursday, continued to hear the rape and murder case of school girl Sivaloganathan Vidya. The ninth suspect was once again central to the witnesses testimony.

Giving evidence before court today, the 42nd witness in the case, ASP Piyagama Sisira Tissera of the Criminal Investigations Department, said the CID Director informed him that the ninth suspect Sasikumar alias Swiss Kumar, had escaped.

He stated that he learnt that Swiss Kumar had been taken to the Jaffna Police and subsequently released.

The witness informed court that Swiss Kumar was taken into custody and produced before the Kayts Magistrate’s Court ,where he was under tight security.

He was led to believe that the manner in which the victim’s naked body was placed, made it apparent that it had been done with an intention of taking revenge.

The witness identified that Swiss Kumar was in court today.

The witness said the suspect’s mobile phone and laptop were taken into police custody and examined at the Moratuwa University and CERT.

The witness informed court that Swiss Kumar had attempted to give a bribe. This had been revealed through a statement made by a software engineer, Nishantha de Silva, in a separate case. He had been promised a sum of Rs. 20 million.

The witness informed the court that Swiss Kumar had made a request for both he and his brother to be made state witnesses.

Kayts Magistrate A. M. M. Riyal was asked to appear before the Trail-at-Bar on July 24, when court reconvenes.