Veteran journalist Prabath Weeraratne has passed away.

Weeraratne, who was a past Anandian, served as the Media Secretary of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and also served as an editor at a number of print media outlets.

The remains of Prabath Weeraratne will be placed at his residence, located down Jayanthi Mawatha in Himbutana, Mulleriyawa.