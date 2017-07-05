US YouTube star and online actress Stevie Ryan dies aged 33

US YouTube star and VH1 impressionist Stevie Ryan has died at the age of 33.

An LA County Coroner’s report says that she killed herself on Saturday.

The YouTube personality, whose channel has 49,000 subscribers and millions of views, also used the video platform to share celebrity impressions. She also parodied pop culture figures on the VH1 sketch series “Stevie TV,” which was canceled after its second season.

It is believed that Ryan had been battling depression – and last week opened up on the death of her grandfather in an emotional Instagram post.

She wrote: ” My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I’ll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa.”

Ryan also co-hosted Brody Jenner’s E! talk show “Sex With Brody.” The two, joined by relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow, discussed various topics related to relationships.