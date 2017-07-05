Latest update July 5th, 2017 3:54 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

US YouTube star and online actress Stevie Ryan dies aged 33

Jul 05, 2017 Entertainment, Local, Top Slider 0

US YouTube star and online actress Stevie Ryan dies aged 33

US YouTube star and VH1 impressionist Stevie Ryan has died at the age of 33.

An LA County Coroner’s report says that she killed herself on Saturday.

The YouTube personality, whose channel has 49,000 subscribers and millions of views, also used the video platform to share celebrity impressions. She also parodied pop culture figures on the VH1 sketch series “Stevie TV,” which was canceled after its second season.

It is believed that Ryan had been battling depression – and last week opened up on the death of her grandfather in an emotional Instagram post.

She wrote: ” My dream man who I will only see in my dreams. I’ll meet you in Percebo, soon. I love you my Papa.”

Ryan also co-hosted Brody Jenner’s E! talk show “Sex With Brody.” The two, joined by relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow, discussed various topics related to relationships.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach