US, India and Japan begin naval exercises, as China looks on

A rising Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean has prompted the largest naval exercise the region has seen in more than two decades.
The United States, Japan and India have deployed front-line warships, submarines and aircraft as part of the tri-nation Malabar exercises in the Bay of Bengal.
Conducted annually since 1992, Malabar has grown in size and complexity in recent years to address what the US Navy describes as a “variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific.”
This year is the first to include aircraft carriers from all three participating navies.
The exercises, which officially began Monday, are intended to provide a “symbolic reassurance that the US is committed to working with India to continue shaping the Asian security environment,” said Constantino Xavier, a foreign policy specialist at Carnegie India.
The week-long series of war games will involve a total of 16 ships — including the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz, India’s INS Vikramanditya, a reconditioned Russian-built aircraft carrier, and Japan’s JS Izumo, a helicopter carrier with an emphasis on anti-submarine warfare — as well as two submarines and more than 95 aircraft.
The buildup of naval power in the region comes at a time of increased tensions between India and China.
China has steadily increased its naval presence throughout the Indian Ocean in recent years, part of an assertive blue-water strategy that aims to extend the country’s operating ability far from Chinese shores.
According to an IndiaSpend analysis of publicly available data, China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) has 283 major surface combatant warships, four times more than those under the control of the Indian Navy (66).
Delhi has long viewed the India Ocean as part of its immediate sphere of influence. The expansion of China’s naval power — and its submarine fleet in particular — has forced Indian leaders to reevaluate the country’s coastal defense policy. The Indian Navy has reported at least a dozen sightings of Chinese vessels in the region since May, including submarines.
This year’s Malabar exercises will for the first time include exchanges on anti-submarine warfare, patrol and reconnaissance, according to the US Navy.
The Indian Navy has also sent its Sindhughosh class submarine and a P-81 long range maritime surveillance aircraft, underscoring the exercise’s anti-submarine focus.
Ten years ago many Indians believed in China’s pronouncement that it would be a different kind of world power, one whose power rests on economic development, said Xavier. “But today, the question in Delhi is not whether China is a threat, but rather, how do we best address this threat?”