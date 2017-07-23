UPDATE: Two suspects arrested in Jaffna High Court Judge shooting attempt

Two persons have been arrested following the failed assassination attempt on the life of Jaffna High Court Judge, M Ilancheliyan. This happening was revealed by Police Media Spokesperson, ASP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The Police Sergeant who was injured in the shooting, and was receiving treatment at the Jaffna hospital, has died.

The victim is a 51-year-old and resident of Chilaw.

The shooting took place in Nallur, Jaffna on Saturday evening, targetting Jaffna High Court Judge, M. Ilancheliyan, who is a member of the trial-at-bar that is hearing the case on the rape and murder of Vidya Sivaloganathan.

Justice M. Elancheliyan was not harmed in the incident.

Another Police Constable who was injured in the shooting is currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Hospital.

Last night, Justice M. Elancheliyan spoke exclusively to News 1st on the incident that took place. For some of the views he expressed to us, please watch video.