Unguarded level crossing claims another life

Yet another tragic story has unfolded in the South due to an unguarded level crossing. A man was killed after being hit by the express train ‘Ruhunu Kumari’ today, Thursday, July 6.

The victim, 43 years of age, was the Grama Niladhari officer of Thotagama.

He was hit by the Ruhunu Kumari plying from Matara towards Colombo, while he was on his way back home on a motorcycle after dropping his daughter at school.

The incident was reported at around 07:15 a.m. at a level crossing when the rail gate guard was not present.