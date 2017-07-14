Latest update July 14th, 2017 10:10 PM

UN Special Rapporteur presents preliminary findings – an unexpected argument ensues

UN Special Rapporteur Ben Emmerson concluded his visit to Sri Lanka on Friday, and presented his preliminary findings on his visit at a press conference in Colombo.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the progress Sri Lanka has achieved in its law, policies and practice in the fight against terrorism since the end of the internal armed conflict.

“..none of the measures, so far adopted to fulfill Sri Lanka’s transitional justice commitments are adequate to ensure real progress..”  says UN Special Rapporteur Ben Emmerson.

Capture

Meanwhile, quoting well-informed sources, The Island newspaper reports that Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe strongly questioned the UN official, resulting in an unprecedented fiery argument.

Emmerson had been somewhat taken aback by Minister Rajapakshe’s outburst and warned Minister Rajapakshe that he would publicly announce the latter’s refusal to cooperate with the UN.

However at today’s briefing, the UN Special Rapporteur, Ben Emmerson refused to comment on the meeting.


