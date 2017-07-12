Uma Oya Project destroys Bandarawela’s natural beauty

Those who visit Bandarawela for leisure purposes, have never forgotten to have a bath from waterfalls and streams.

However, due to the Uma Oya Project the water streams have today gone dry.

Few years ago, Bandarawela was a tourist destination for many foreign and local visitors.

The beautiful landscape, cold weather and mild windy atmosphere has made this place a paradise. But that paradise has now transformed into a hell due the failed Uma Oya Project.

The infamous Walagamba King’s well which is known as ‘Dowe Temple well’ today, does not have a drop of water.

Not just that, the Egodawila water track which was recently built under the Gammadda Initiative has also been affected due to the disastrous situation.

The beautiful village community, which was nurtured with the blessings of natural environment, are ironically craving for water today.