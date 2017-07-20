Latest update July 20th, 2017 12:54 PM

Japan warships to dock at Colombo Port

Two warships belonging to Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force are scheduled to dock at the Colombo Port today, Thursday, July 20, on a three-day visit.

The warships – Izumo Class destroyer – which is considered Japan’s largest warship – and the Sazanami warship. The vessels are scheduled to take part in several programmes in collaboration with Sri Lanka Navy.

Sazanami warship

Izumo Class Helicopter destroyer

The Izumo helicopter destroyer was officially unveiled at Yokohama on August 6, 2013.

The two naval forces of Sri Lanka and Japan will be conducting joint naval exercises on disaster response.


