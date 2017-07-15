Latest update July 15th, 2017 1:48 PM

Turkey marks coup attempt anniversary

Jul 15, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0

Turkey marks coup attempt anniversary

Events will be held in Turkey later to mark the anniversary of a failed coup in which at least 260 people died and 2,196 were wounded.

A faction of the army tried to seize power from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but the attempt collapsed.

Since the coup, the government has dismissed more than 150,000 employees from state institutions in a purge that continued until the anniversary’s eve.

It has rejected criticism, saying it had to root out coup supporters.

But the purge, as well as a wave of 50,000 arrests alongside it, have galvanised opposition.


