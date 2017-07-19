Trump and Putin held a second, undisclosed conversation at G20

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had another, previously undisclosed conversation at this month’s G20, the White House has confirmed.

The previously undisclosed conversation between the two leaders was first revealed on Tuesday by Ian Bremmer, President of the geopolitical risk firm Eurasia Group.

The White House statement said the conversation took place in full view of other world leaders and their spouses at a dinner hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G20 summit.

Trump left his seat and headed to Putin, who had been sitting next to Trump’s wife, Melania, US media said. The US President was alone with Putin, apart from the attendance of the Russian President’s official interpreter.

However, Trump denied of a secret meeting with his Russian counterpart.

“Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is “sick.” All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!” Trump tweeted, following it up with another, saying: “The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!”

