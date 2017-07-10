‘True Blood’ star Nelsan Ellis dies aged 39

US actor Nelsan Ellis, who starred in the popular HBO series True Blood, has died aged 39, his manager confirmed.

Reports claim that the cause of death was complications from heart failure.

Ellis appeared in True Blood from 2008 until the series ended in 2014.

He also appeared as Martin Luther King Jr. in Lee Daniels’ film ‘The Butler’ and as singer Bobby Byrd in the ‘James Brown biopic Get On Up’ and also appeared in ‘The Help’.