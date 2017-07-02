Latest update July 2nd, 2017 10:01 PM

Trouble in Paradise: GMOA on the brink of breaking up?

Doctors on strike – three words which have been haunting the people of Sri Lanka lately. This story, however, is not about an upcoming strike but of something which is quite the opposite.

The president and government are gearing up to take a tough stance on striking doctors.

Bring up the celebrations because ‘The Island’ newspaper has quoted government sources saying that ‘declaring the health sector an essential service and confiscating property of striking medical officers’ is on the cards.

The paper reports that there are also suggestions made to government to halt the concessionary duty facility on vehicle imports for government doctors who engage in private practice.

Trouble in paradise?

Reports also say that GMOA members of the Western, Southern, North-Western, North-Central and the Northern provinces are unhappy with the current GMOA leadership.

GMOA members of the provinces were reportedly in talks with Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne to form a breakaway trade union.


