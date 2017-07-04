Latest update July 4th, 2017 9:29 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Three new top tier appointments made by President Sirisena

Jul 04, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Three new top tier appointments made by President Sirisena

 

Tuesday, July 4 – President Maithripala Sirisena has handed over appointment letters to three top-positions in the state.

The appointment letters were given for the positions of Secretary to the President, Defense Secretary and Army Commander.

Those appointed to the above positions are as follows;

  • Secretary to President – Austin Fernando
  • Defense Secretary – Kapila Waidyarathne
  • Army Commander – Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake

Prior to the appointments…

Austin Fernando is a former Governor to the Eastern Province and a Senior administrative officer.

Kapila Waidyarathne served as a Senior Additional Solicitor General prior to his appointment as the Defense Secretary.

Also, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, the new Army Commander served as the Military Chief of Staff.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach