Three new top tier appointments made by President Sirisena

Tuesday, July 4 – President Maithripala Sirisena has handed over appointment letters to three top-positions in the state.

The appointment letters were given for the positions of Secretary to the President, Defense Secretary and Army Commander.

Those appointed to the above positions are as follows;

Secretary to President – Austin Fernando

Defense Secretary – Kapila Waidyarathne

Army Commander – Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake

Prior to the appointments…

Austin Fernando is a former Governor to the Eastern Province and a Senior administrative officer.

Kapila Waidyarathne served as a Senior Additional Solicitor General prior to his appointment as the Defense Secretary.

Also, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, the new Army Commander served as the Military Chief of Staff.