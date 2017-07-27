Repairs continue on Norochcholai’s third generator

The Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy has announced that an additional Rs. 31 billion had been incurred for the production of electricity from January to June 30 owing to the drought affecting a number of areas in the country. These conditions present an ongoing challenge in the production of electricity.

The third generator at the Norochcholai power plant is still under repairs.

Supply of electricity to a number areas in the country was disrupted yesterday due to failure in meeting the electricity demand for the day.

CEB Spokesperson Sulakshana Jayawardena, speaking to News1st said that the prevailing dry weather across the country can be termed as one reason for this situation.

He said as there needs to be a balance in the power grid, some areas would experience disruptions to the supply.