Tesla’s Elon Musk tweets images of latest car ‘Model 3’

Tesla co-founder and chief executive Elon Musk tweeted images of the electric car company’s Model 3 after it came off the assembly line.
The tweet was captioned, “First Production Model 3”.
First Production Model 3 pic.twitter.com/TCa2NSUNI3
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2017
Musk followed it up with another Model 3 photo, this time in colour, outside the Tesla factory site in California.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2017
Tesla opened up pre-orders for the Model 3 more than a year ago. Within a matter of days, more than 300,000 customers put down $1,000 deposits to reserve their place in line.
The first 30 customers will get to drive off in their very own Model 3 in late July. After that, Tesla plans to produce 100 cars in August, 1,500 in September and 20,000 in December, according to Musk.
