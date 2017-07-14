Kandy’s Temple of Tooth Relic declared ‘World’s first-ever Eco Religious Site’

The premises of the Temple of Tooth Relic in Kandy has been declared as the ‘World’s first-ever Eco Religious Site’.

The Ministry of Local Government and Provincial Councils said that accordingly, the Kandy Temple premises has been made free of plastic and polythene.

The Ministry has also taken steps to initiate a recycling programme within the premises of the Temple to dispose pf more than four tonnes of garbage that is collected daily.

It further noted that plans are underway to implement this programme at all main religious locations in the country.