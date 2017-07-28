TCMOL’s Group Director and former GS of the UNP Senerath Kapukotuwa passes away

It is with great sadness that we announce today, the passing of Group Director of The Capital Maharaja Organisation, Senerath Kapukotuwa. Senerath Kapukotuwa passed away on Thursday night. He was 62 years old at the time of his demise.

Senerath Kapukotuwa served the Maharaja Group since 1975, and was named as the ‘Executive of the Year’ in 1991.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Senerath Kapukotuwa also served as the former General Secretary of the United National Party.

We at the Capital Maharaja Organisation convey our deepest condolences to the family of the late Senerath Kapukotuwa.

The finals rites are to be conducted on Monday, the 31st of July, at 4 p.m. at the Borella General Cemetery.