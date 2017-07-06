Sweden to host ‘man-free’ music festival next year

Jul 06, 2017 Keshala Dias Entertainment, Local 0
Swedish comedian Emma Knyckare is organising a “man-free” music festival in Sweden in response to rape and sexual assault claims at festivals.
The idea came after a number of sexual offences at Sweden’s biggest music festival “Bravalla”.
Knyckare floated the idea in a tweet at the weekend.
“What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome, that we’ll run until ALL men have learned how to behave themselves?” she wrote.
A day after her initial tweet, she confirmed plans for the event to go ahead, saying: “Sweden’s first man-free rock festival will see the light next summer”.
