Suspects arrested over robbery worth 7.8 million

Jul 03, 2017 Nethmi Perera Local, News Ticker 0
5 suspects have been arrested on suspicion over a robbery worth over 7.8 million in the Ragama area have been arrested.
Police media spokesperson ASP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the police had managed to recover a part of the cash that had been stolen.
The Police further added that the suspects had shot at the tyres of the van while fleeing the scene.
