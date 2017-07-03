Latest update July 3rd, 2017 10:01 AM

Suspects arrested over robbery worth 7.8 million

5 suspects have been arrested on suspicion over a robbery worth over 7.8 million in the Ragama area have been arrested.

Police media spokesperson ASP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the police had managed to recover a part of the cash that had been stolen.

The Police further added that the suspects had shot at the tyres of the van while fleeing the scene.


