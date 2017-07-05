Latest update July 5th, 2017 10:51 AM

Survey to be conducted on SL’s labor demand for the first time in history

For the first time in the history of Sri Lanka, the Department of Census and Statistics has planned a survey on SL’s labor demand.

According to the department’s Director General, the survey will be conducted during July.

The Director Gen. Dr. A. J. Satharasinghe said that around 3,700 institutions have been selected based on a formal sample selection method for survey.

He also added that corporate information provided by the selected institutions will be confidential.

The Department is hoping to create a labor force suitable for the country in the future by using the collected information, said Dr. Satharasinghe.


