CEB warns of interruptions to electricity supply

The supply of electricity to a number of areas in the country has been disrupted due to the failure in meeting the electricity demand for the day.
CEB Spokesperson Sulakshana Jayawardena, speaking to News1st, said the prevailing dry weather across the country can be termed as one reason for this situation.
He said as there needs to be a balance in the power grid, some areas would experience disruptions to the supply.
