Supplementary Estimate presented in parliament: Over Rs.197m allocated

A Supplementary Estimate was presented in parliament today, seeking financial allocations to purchase vehicles for ministers and to renovate their official residences.

The total value of the Supplementary Estimate is Rs. 197 million and Rs. 9,300.

121 million 98 thousand 600 rupees of this Supplementary Estimate has been allocated for the purchase of vehicles for ministers.

Rs. 86 million has been allocated for the purchase of two vehicles for the Deputy Minister of Mahaweli Development and Environment, as well as the Minister of Posts, Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs.

Rs. 9 million has been allocated for the purchase of a back-up vehicle for the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Rs.948 thousand 400 rupees has been allocated as the balance payment for a vehicle obtained by the Governor of the Northern Province.

Financial allocations have also been sought for the renovation of official residences of three ministers.

14 million 890 thousand rupees has been allocated for the renovation of the official residence of the Minister of Women and Child Affairs.

13 million rupees have been allocated for the renovation of the official residence of the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government.

21 million 825 thousand rupees have been allocated for the renovation of the official residence of the Minister of Regional Development.

In addition, 26 million 195 thousand 700 rupees has been included in this Supplementary Estimate as allocations for four terms of a lease payment.

Even though Supplementary Estimates are being presented to Parliament to purchase vehicles and renovate residences of ministers, who are the public representatives of the masses, a majority of the MPs who had been included in the agenda to raise questions were not present in parliament today.