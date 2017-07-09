Latest update July 9th, 2017 2:37 PM

Sri Lanka’s first ever successful heart transplant done in Kandy

Kandy General Hospital undertook the first every heart transplant done in Sri Lanka. Much to everyone’s delight and certainly the patient’s, it was completed successfully.

The Health Ministry made the announcement through a communique saying the operation was done on Friday night (July 7).

The operation done by specialist doctors from;

  • Kandy General Hospital
  • Peradeniya Teaching Hospital
  • Anuradhapura General Hospital
  • Welisara Chest Hospital
  • Lady Ridgeway hospital, Borella

The Ministry communique has quoted the KGH Director Dr. Saman Ratanayake as saying “the operation was performed on a 34 year old woman, from a heart that was taken from a 24 year old brain dead patient”.

In addition, the kidneys of the 24 year old youth have been transplanted to two other patients.

All three recipients are currently in the ICU at Kandy General Hospital, under medical observation.


