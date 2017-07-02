Specialist medical teams deployed as Dengue rages on

The Ministry of Health says that specialist medical teams have been deployed to all rural hospitals in a bid to combat dengue that is rapidly spreading across the country.

Deputy Director General of Health Services at the Ministry, Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva said that the aim of was this move was to reduce the congestion in main hospitals which are struggling to cope with the high influx of Dengue patients.

Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva further said that all facilities are available at the OPD Units of all hospitals to test blood and identify Dengue positive patients.

Over 70,000 Dengue patients have been reported during the course of 2017, with over 215 of those cases being fatal.

The Minsitry of Health says the most cases have been reported from the Western Province, accounting for 42 percent of all cases.