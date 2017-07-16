Special programme to improve maternal health held under auspices of the President

A special programme, to improve maternal health and nutrition, was held under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday,

The event, held at the Presidential Palace in Kandy, was organised by the office of the Central Province Governor.Nutrition packs and dry rations were distributed among over 1,000 expectant mothers during the event. They were also treated to lunch at the Presidential Palace.

The parents of a youth whose heart was used in the first heart transplant surgery in the country also met with the president today.