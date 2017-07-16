Latest update July 16th, 2017 7:36 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Special programme to improve maternal health held under auspices of the President

Jul 16, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Special programme to improve maternal health held under auspices of the President

A special programme, to improve maternal health and nutrition, was held under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday, 

The event, held at the Presidential Palace in Kandy, was organised by the office of the Central Province Governor.Nutrition packs and dry rations were distributed among over 1,000 expectant mothers during the event. They were also treated to lunch at the Presidential Palace.

The parents of a youth whose heart was used in the first heart transplant surgery in the country also met with the president today.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach