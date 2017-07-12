SLC announces new skippers following Mathews’ resignation

Angelo Mathews stepped down from the Sri Lanka Cricket captaincy on Wednesday July 12.

According to SLC Chairman Thilanga Sumathipala, the Joseph’s College, Maradana bred Mathews, will hand over the reigns to Dinesh Chandimal and Upul Tharanga.

The announcement was made at a media briefing convened at the SLC Headquarters 8where Sumathipala announced that Mathews resigned from the post of SL Captain.

Thereby, Dinesh Chandimal will lead the test squad while Upul Tharanga will succeed Mathews as the skipper for T20I & ODI games.

The changes come in the wake of an ODI series loss to the visiting Zimbabwe camp.