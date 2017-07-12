Latest update July 12th, 2017 3:09 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

SLC announces new skippers following Mathews’ resignation

Jul 12, 2017 Cricket, Local, News Ticker, Sports 0

SLC announces new skippers following Mathews’ resignation

Angelo Mathews stepped down from the Sri Lanka Cricket captaincy on Wednesday July 12.

According to SLC Chairman Thilanga Sumathipala, the Joseph’s College, Maradana bred Mathews, will hand over the reigns to Dinesh Chandimal and Upul Tharanga.

The announcement was made at a media briefing convened at the SLC Headquarters 8where Sumathipala announced that Mathews resigned from the post of SL Captain.

Thereby, Dinesh Chandimal will lead the test squad while Upul Tharanga will succeed Mathews as the skipper for T20I & ODI games.

The changes come in the wake of an ODI series loss to the visiting Zimbabwe camp.

SLC Announecment


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Cabinet grants approval to ban polythene, lunch sheets
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach