SL to receive over US $1000m from the World Bank

Sri Lanka is set to receive $1,340 million USD worth of financial and technical assistance from the World Bank.

The assistance will be provided for three years, starting July 1, 2017, and will be under the International Development Association Transitional Support Facility.

Sri Lanka is expected to access approximately $300 million USD per annum for the coming three years.

Public Sector Efficiency Project and the Country Readiness for Public Private Partnership (PPP) are two projects, proposed to be implemented by the Minister of Finance, with financial and technical support from the World Bank.