SL Customs online declarations and payments launched

An Online Payment Platform for customs declarations has been launched. The payment platform will be implemented by Lanka Clear Pvt. Ltd. under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Prior to this system, only importers and exporters who maintained their bank accounts at two state banks, namely the Bank of Ceylon and Peoples Bank were able to make direct customs payments online.

Under the new system, customs payments can be made online via all Commercial Banks.

News 1st reported on irregularities that could have occurred as a result of interventions by ICTA in the process of creating the Online Payment pPlatform.

However, Finance Minister and the State Minister of Finance decided that the the online payment platform for customs payments should come under the supervision of the Central Bank.

The payment platform was inaugurated jointly by State Minister of Finance and Mass Media Eran Wickremeratne and Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy.