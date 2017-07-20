Singapore Airlines review serving of nuts after toddler scare

An allergy scare involving a three-year-old toddler has prompted Singapore Airlines to review the serving of nuts on board its flights.

Three-year-old Marcus was served a nut-free meal on board flight SQ217 from Singapore to Melbourne last Wednesday.

However, after other passengers opened packets of peanuts that were served as a snack, the boy “started vomiting, his eyes were starting to swell and he couldn’t speak properly”, his Australian father, Mr Chris Daley, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.

It was reported that Marcus suffers from anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening condition which can be triggered by food including peanuts and shellfish.

“As soon as our crew were made aware of the situation they immediately removed all packets of peanuts from the area around the affected passenger and his family. Our crew suspended the service of peanuts in the Economy class cabin for the remainder of the flight,” SIA said. “Following the incident, we are reviewing the serving of nuts on board our flights.”