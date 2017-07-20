Latest update July 20th, 2017 3:52 PM

Seven arrested in Ratmalana Cocaine bust

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to the Ratmalana Cocaine bust.

The arrested include the container truck driver. They are due to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrates Court.

The bust took place at a Sathosa warehouse in the Ratmalana Economic Centre where Police found 218 kilogrammes of Cocaine inside a sugar container.

The Anti Narcotics Task Force of the Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations.


