Sri Lanka Police suspends services of senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe

Sri Lanka Police suspends services of senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe

Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe was in remand custody over the Vidya Sivaloganathan homicide case.

Jayasinghe has now been suspended from the Sri Lanka Police Department.

The commission had made this decision when they convened on Thursday July 20, said Chairman of the Police commission P. Manathunga.

The Criminal Investigations Department arrested Lalith Jayasinghe on July 15, on charges of aiding a suspect connected to the case escape.

He was further remanded untill July 25, after he was produced before the Kayts Magistrate.


