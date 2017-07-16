Senior DIG among injured on way to Kayts court

Three persons, including an arrested Senior DIG of the Central and Uva provinces, Lalith Jayasinghe, who were being taken to be produced before the Kayts Magistrate, were injured when their vehicle met with an accident.

Police said that the van the group, including the arrested DIG, were travelling in, had collided onto a lamp post.The accident had caused injuries to the chest and left leg of the Senior DIG.

However, police said that the accused has been produced before the Acting Magistrate of Kayts.The two other injured are officers attached to the CID.

The Senior DIG was arrested yesterday, for aiding a suspect connected to the Vidiya Sivaloganathan rape and homicide case, to evade arrest.