Jul 18, 2017 Local, News Ticker 1

Scepter breaks during North Central PC brawl (Video)

Tensions flared at the North Central Provincial Council earlier Tuesday, July 18. The situation erupted when a ‘motion of no confidence’ was presented against the chairman of the council.

The UNP members of the council who presented the motion.

Council Chairman P.M.R. Sripala, denying approval to debate the motion against him, sparked the scuffle between the ruling party and UNP.

During the scuffle, several councilors from both sides attempted to take hold of the council scepter. In the chaos, the scepter broke into two, according to our correspondent.


