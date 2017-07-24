Protests staged against shooting attempt at Jaffna High Court Judge

The two suspects arrested over the shooting allegedly targetting Jaffna High Court Judge, M. Illenchilliyan in Nallur, Jaffna are due to be produced in court.

The main suspect in the shooting, which left a Police Sergeant dead and another police officer injured, is yet to be apprehended.

The motorcyle used by the main suspect who fled the scene, was found in the Ariyalai area in Jaffna today.

Several protests against the shooting were held in the Northern and Eastern Provinces today.

In the Northern Province, lawyers in black face masks refrained from judicial services in a show of protest against the shooting.

The Northern Province Private Bus Owners’ Association also staged a strike action in protest of the shooting.

Long distance bus operators also pledged their allegiance to the strike action.

“We strongly condemn this incident. This should be the last time this ever happens. This incident is a threat to the entire judicial sector. The government must launch an immediate investigation into this. Judges must be provided with security,” said the leader of the Bar Association of Vavuniya

The remains of Police Sergeant Sarath Premachandra, who was killed in the shooting, is currently lying at his residence in Kumarakattuwa, Chilaw.

The News1st correspondents said Jaffna High Court Judge, M. Illenchilliyan visited the slain Police Sergeant’s residence last night to pay his respects.

The final rites for Police Sergeant Sarath Premachandra are scheduled to be performed at the Kumarakattuwa Public Cemetery on Wednesday.