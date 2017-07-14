President’s visit to Bangladesh: Several bi-lateral agreements signed

President Maithripala Sirisena, who is on a three-day state visit to Bangladesh, met Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Friday morning.

Discussions between the two Leaders commenced, following a cordial welcome accorded to the Sri Lankan Head of State.

Special attention was drawn during the discussion towards creating trade agreements between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as well as the creation of a special economic zone.

According to the President’s Media Unit, a new programme is to be established to transfer knowledge between the two nations in the sectors of agriculture and fisheries, and also to collaborate in developing information technology and preventing terrorism.

Sri Lanka is also to receive technical assistance from Bangladesh in order to increase paddy production in the island.

During the discussion, the Bangladeshi Premier had pointed out that the two nations must unite in order to tackle the migrant issue and the eradication of the drug cartels.

The President’s Media Unit says President Sirisena extended an invitation to the Bangladeshi Premier to visit Sri Lanka in the near future.

Following the bi-lateral discussions, a number of agreements were signed between the two countries.

Agreements were entered into in the fields of standardisation, increasing economic co-operation, information technology and radio and television development.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries also signed a number of agreements in the fields of garments, shipping, training of the foreign employment cadre and also for the establishment of a training centre for foreign employment.

A travel agreement was also entered into where citizens traveling on a diplomatic or official passport will not be required to obtain visa prior to their arrival.