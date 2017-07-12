President’s diary: Report on Motor traffic fines increase handed over

Sticking to tradition, the new Commander of Sri Lanka Army Lt. General Mahesh Senanayake called on President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday July 11).

The 22nd Commander of the Sri Lankan Army presented a special memento to the President to mark the occasion.

Judges sworn in

Three Court of Appeal judges were sworn in before the President on Tuesday, July 11.

The judges who took oaths are;

High Court Judge A.A.G.R. Amarasekara

High Court Judge L.L. Shiran Gunaratne

Senior Additional Solicitor General Janaka de Silva

Motor traffic fines

A committee was established in the past to decide whether it is justifiable to increase the motor-traffic fines.

The committee handed their final report to President on Tuesday.

The report was presented to the President by Nihal Somaweera, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.